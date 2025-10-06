A weekly dermatology clinic has launched at Bridlington Hospital.

An ‘important meeting’ to discuss future plans covering Bridlington’s health services will take place at Bridlington Spa this month.

The event, organised by the Bridlington Health Forum, will be held on Thursday, October 23 between 5pm and 7pm in the Spa Theatre.

The meeting will be in a ‘question and answer‘ format involving various NHS and East Riding of Yorkshire Council leaders, and will cover the new Integrated Care Board’s ‘Bridlington Health Improvement Plan’.

Dr Anthony Clarke, chair of Bridlington Health Forum, said: “I would encourage Bridlington residents to come to this important meeting.

"We will hear about the new ‘Bridlington Health Improvement Plan’ from the Integrated Care Board, along with contributions from ERYC Public Health and the Chair of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“We will put your questions to a panel of NHS and Public Health leaders. If possible, please submit your questions to [email protected].”

A quarterly York and Scarborough Hospital Trust update has revealed a number of improvements for Bridlington:

•Dermatology: A weekly Consultant clinic has launched at Bridlington Hospital. This has been very well received.

We are planning to provide a Punch Biopsy Service in clinic in the next two months.

•Ophthalmology: Clinical activity in Bridlington including Glaucoma/ Medical Retina and Cataract along with Orthotic clinics and Low Vision assessments are reducing travel for Bridlington residents and increasing the throughput of more complex services at Scarborough Hospital.

The trust is currently developing plans to deliver some surgical procedures in Bridlington to also reduce the need to travel for surgery.

•Audiology: Increase in adult Audiology referrals at Bridlington Hospital for YO15/16 residents. Three clinical rooms are now in use each day in Bridlington.

Adult hearing tests and hearing aid fitting are available in Bridlington as well as paediatric patients aged three and over for hearing assessments, and five and over for reviews.