IN PICTURES: 17 photos of Scarborough's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre as hospital wins prestigious awards

A brand-new £47 million Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC) officially opened its doors at Scarborough Hospital earlier this year.

This state-of-the-art facility represents a major step forward in the way emergency care is delivered, bringing together emergency, same-day emergency, and acute medical services under one roof - along with vital diagnostics such as CT scanning.

Designed to provide faster, more coordinated care for some of the hospital’s most critically ill patients, the UECC offers a modern, patient-centred environment that will benefit both patients and staff alike.

Built over three years, the two-storey building offers 3,120 square metres of space on each level - around a third larger than the former facilities. Urgent and emergency care is delivered on the ground floor, while the first floor houses a new 26-bed critical and enhanced care unit.

From patients with minor injuries to those with complex, multiple conditions, care will now be delivered by a single, multidisciplinary team - improving clinical outcomes, particularly for older and frail patients, by reducing delays and streamlining the care journey.

This comes as Scarborough Hospital wins two presitigous awards at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Celebration of Achievement Awards.

Team of the Year had joint winners - the Emergency Department (and SDEC) Team and the Enhanced Care Unit Team at Scarborough Hospital. Both teams were named as joint winners as the judges felt they were ‘one team’.

The Emergency Department Team has shown extraordinary strength and unity during the move into the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre. supporting over 200 colleagues through induction and building a safe, inclusive environment under immense pressure. The Enhanced Care Unit Team has embraced change with compassion and collaboration, creating a pioneering model of care that bridges ward and critical care, redefining standards and improving patient outcomes. Two remarkable teams with one shared commitment to outstanding care.

The second award for Scarborough Hospital was won by Ed Smith, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Deputy Medical Director. He won The Chief Executive’s Award.

Ed was chosen for his remarkable work and the role he played in turning the dream of Scarborough’s Urgent and Emergency Care Centre into reality.

A Scarborough Hospital spokesperson said: “Through it all, he demonstrated utmost resilience, kept a calm focus, and never lost sight of what mattered most: improving care for our patients on The East Coast. Ed’s name comes up time and time again in positive feedback, and those who know him will know that Ed is a humble, modest man.

“He’d be the first to say that this is a team effort, and he’s absolutely right. It has taken many people, across many disciplines, working together to bring this project to life. Every great dream starts with a vision, however.

"In this case, that vision was Ed’s. Our biggest capital project ever, the Scarborough UECC will make a lasting difference for patients, colleagues, and the community in Scarborough for years to come.”

