Work is well underway on Scarborough Hospital’s brand new £47 million Urgent and Emergency Care Treatment Centre.

The centre, which opens in less than 400 days, promises to bring a new approach to patient emergency care.

Alan Downey, chair of York and Scarborough Hospitals Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said: “The new hospital will bring a new approach to providing care in an acute setting.

"This is a project of national significance. If we get it right, it will provide a blueprint for similar hospitals up and down the country.

The new building will include a 26-bed critical care facility, two x-rays, a CT scanner and anaesthetists and intesivists located on the floor above, enabling them to get to the patients within minutes.

It has been built to be future-proof – and has been mechanically engineered to ensure that no internal wall is load-bearing, meaning it may be rapidly adapted in the event of another pandemic.

Floor to ceiling windows, accompanied by access to both staff and patient terraces and a full height atrium in the reception area, mean natural light will permeate the building wherever possible.As part of the development, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity have launched the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal to raise money for the improved patient experience at the new hospital including family rooms, relatives' accommodation and new gardens.

To find out more about how you can help contact Maya Liversidge at the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity by emailing [email protected].

