'In the blink of an eye' - Virgin Media O2 switches on 2Gbps broadband speeds in Scarborough

Gig2 is Virgin Media’s latest speed upgrade, offering enhanced broadband speeds twice as fast as its predecessor, Gig1 - which the company says “will enable users to send and receive data, files and much more at the blink of an eye”.

The service, which is currently available to thousands of homes in Scarborough, will help power the technology and devices of today and of the future, from AI applications to the metaverse and cloud gaming.

Initially trialled last year, Gig2 is powered by the latest XGS-PON technology and will operate on a full fibre network courtesy of Virgin Media O2’s wholesale partnership with nexfibre – a fibre network joint venture.

Scarborough has become one of the first places in the UK to benefit from a 2Gbps broadband service.

Customers in full fibre areas will also be able to boost their connectivity with a major upload speed add-on, providing them with symmetrical speeds so they can upload as fast as they can download.

This upgrade is available across all of Virgin Media’s speed tiers - from 50Mbps to 2Gbps - and marks Virgin Media becoming the first major UK broadband provider to offer this optional service.

Those that sign up or upgrade to Gig2 will receive Virgin Media’s Hub 5x router - its first to support XGS-PON technology.

The Hub 5x is made from 100% recycled plastic and will help to boost in-home WiFi performance by supporting WiFi 6 devices.

Gig2 is available for £84 per month with the option to add symmetrical speeds for an extra £6 per month across all speed tiers.

Both Gig1 and Gig2 customers can also enjoy Virgin Media’s WiFi guarantee, WiFi Max, at no extra cost, offering a minimum download speed of 30Mbps in in every room or £100 one-off credit back.

For other speed tiers, Virgin Media’s WiFi guarantee can be added for £8 extra per month.

Those looking to enhance their connectivity line up even further can Volt their package for an additional £6 per month, adding an unlimited O2 SIM.

With Volt, customers can benefit from a host of added perks at no extra cost including a broadband speed boost on selected broadband tiers and inclusive roaming in 75 international destinations.

Those looking for some extra entertainment can add TV to their package with by Stream from Virgin Media.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 has always been at the forefront of innovation to provide hyperfast and next-generation connectivity to homes in the UK, and Gig2 is our latest speed venture which will unlock endless opportunities for future technologies and the ever-changing digital needs of our customers.

