Joe officially accredited as Registered Manager at Whitby's Peregrine House
Hayley Allen, who is the owners’ nominated individual responsible for the management of all regulated activity at Peregrine House said: “Over the past two years, it has been a real pleasure to mentor Joe and watch him grow, mature, and develop into this role.
“His dedication and commitment have been clear throughout this journey, and this recognition is a well-deserved achievement.
“It reflects his hard work, dedication, and passion for ensuring the highest standards of care for our residents.
“Joe’s leadership has already made a huge difference at Peregrine House, and becoming registered with the CQC is a fantastic milestone for both Joe and the whole team.”
Clearly a great favourite with the residents at Peregrine House and his colleagues, Joe first joined Peregrine House in 2013 straight from school as an apprentice.
Trained and nurtured in the business he worked his way up through the ranks in a multitude of early roles including laundry, cleaning and kitchen assistant before spending three years as a care assistant to become a senior and then going away for university training in nursing care.
Joe arrived back at Peregrine House just in time for COVID lockdown and spent three months in a work bubble lock-in which preserved the safety of all the Peregrine House residents; an almost unprecedented achievement for any care home during those dark times.
Owner of Peregrine House, Dr Kevin O’Sullivan, spoke warmly of Joe, saying: “We are happy that the CQC acknowledge that Peregrine House is in safe hands under Joe.
"His understanding of the ethos of the home, which is to treat residents as we would wish to be treated ourselves, is deeply ingrained into all his working practises, so it is very fitting that he is now recognised as Registered Manager.”