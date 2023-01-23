Last chance for businesses to buy tickets for behind the scenes tour of Scarborough Hospital expansion

At a gathering on Thursday (January 26) there will be a tour of the planned area and details of a new Business Breakfast Club which is working alongside the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The deadline to book for the event is this Wednesday (January 25) at noon.

It is a one-off opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes guided tour of the development – one of the largest that Scarborough has seen for some time.

The Business Ambassadors breakfast will take place at Scarborough Hospital

The breakfast is being brought to you in partnership between the Scarborough Business Ambassadors and the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, which is raising funds for additional features and patient experience enhancements at the new hospital.

Jo Thompson, leader of the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: “You will see the new-look hospital site as it is being built, and hear of the exciting plans.

“There will now be two groups for the tour - so more places are available. Don’t miss what will be a useful and informative event for helping to create a higher-level experience for patient care.

“There will be extra information about ideas for family rooms, relatives accommodation and new gardens.

“Representatives of any local businesses are welcome to join us at our new Business Breakfast Club.

“It’s also a good opportunity to show health service staff how we can support them.”

The event on Thursday is being held at the Postgraduate Centre at Scarborough Hospital YO12 6QL, with breakfast from 8am to 9.30am, followed by the tours.

Parking is available at the old Yorkshire Coast College site - from where you can walk straight through to the Postgraduate Centre.

People can book directly using this link: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ScarboroughBusinessAmbassadorsBusinessBreakfastClub

Tickets are £10. Proceeds will go to the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal at Scarborough Hospital, which is set up to raise money for the improved patient experience at the new hospital.

