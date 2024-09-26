Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A consultant who has devoted his career to improving outcomes for bowel cancer patients, was named as the recipient of the Chief Executive award at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Celebration of Achievement.

For 2024, the Chief Executive Award recipient was named as Professor James Turvill, a consultant gastroenterologist, who received a standing ovation upon receiving his award.

Professor Turvill was awarded for his groundbreaking research work on the ColoCap, a device which could change the face of bowel cancer diagnosis.

Professor Turvill is leading the research work in partnership with leading academics in Scotland and Wales, which is the largest evaluation of its kind in the NHS.

Professor James Turvill with his Chief Executive Award 2024 with York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Executive Simon Morritt.

The ColoCap is a capsule, taken orally by patients, containing a tiny camera which takes images of the bowel and allows consultants to diagnose remotely.

James said: “I am most grateful to Simon Morritt, our Chief Executive, for his support and encouragement in this research project.

"I believe ColoCap is positive for our community and the Trust as it develops its strategy for research and innovation.”

Other winners of this year’s Celebration of Achievement were also unveiled at the York Racecourse ceremony.

Andrew Manson, the joint recipient the Living our Values award (centre) with Chair Martin Barkley and Chief Executive Simon Morritt.

One of the awards which particularly defines the Trust’s principles is the Living our Values category which highlights the positive impact staff have on the lives of staff and demonstrate how they go that extra mile.

This year the Living Our Values award was shared jointly between a former nurse and bed manager, who has dedicated her career to helping others, and an HR Support Team Manager nominated for his unwavering staff support.

Anne Penny, who has also served as a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) representative, has worked for the Trust for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her nominator, Jenny Flinton, Head of Employee Relations and Engagement said it was important to recognise Anne’s work as she is due to retire soon and her departure would leave a void.

The other night’s joint winner in that category was Andrew Manson, HR Support Team Manager.

He was nominated for the award by three separate colleagues who were all equally impressed by his positive attitude.

The event is funded by sponsors, with the headline sponsor PPL Training, one of the UK's leading Safe Systems of Work and Technical Compliance training course providers.