Long Covid rehabilitation programme created through East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Nuffield Health partnership

Initially available virtually and in-person at Nuffield Health’s fitness and wellbeing centres, the 12-week rehabilitation programme will be made available to both residents and those that work within the East Riding.

After recognising the demand for further treatment within the local authority, the council approached Nuffield Health to collaboratively deliver it’s rehabilitation programme to residents in need.

Those who are still suffering from long-term effects of Covid-19 can be referred to the programme through the Humber Long Covid Triage and Assessment Service or their GP.

Participants work with a fitness instructor for personalised advice and on a recovery plan, consisting of a six-week virtual programme of at-home exercises, before attending an East Riding Health and Wellbeing Centre for the remainder of the programme.

ERYC’s leader, Cllr Jonathan Owen, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of this specialist and collaborative Covid Rehabilitation Programme with our partners at Nuffield Health, who have enabled our colleagues in public health to bring an already proven and what we hope will be a really accessible and supportive offer, to those that live or work in the East Riding and struggle with long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus.”

Davina Deniszczyc, charity and medical director at Nuffield Health, said: “For many, the impacts of the pandemic are still evident within their health and wellbeing

“It’s our pleasure to work with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to implement the Programme quickly and efficiently to begin supporting those who need it most.”