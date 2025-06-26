Graham Brookes, from Bridlington, was the first patient to be scanned in this area.

The first lung cancer screening programme scans have begun at Bridlington Hospital.

Past and current smokers, aged between 55 and 74, who live in Bridlington and are registered with a GP practice are being invited for lung cancer screening appointments.

They will receive a letter inviting them to book a telephone assessment with a specially trained respiratory nurse.

Following the telephone assessment, participants may be invited for a low-dose CT scan onboard a high-tech mobile unit.

Lung cancer screening is free and can help identify lung cancer and other respiratory diseases early, often before symptoms occur and when treatment could be more successful.

Graham, 73, from Bridlington, said: "I was very happy to be told I was the first patient to take part in the lung cancer screening programme locally.

“The whole experience was very easy, and free, and painless. I’d urge anyone who gets an invite and is offered an appointment to make sure they attend, because they could save your life by detecting lung cancer, or another disease, quicker than you may have found out otherwise. Which means you're more likely to survive."