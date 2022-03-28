Major changes at Bridlington’s Practice One surgery as GPs dissolve partnership

Doctors Reddy and Nunn, from Practice Three, will be taking over the day-to-day running of the surgery after the two doctors at Practice One, Dr Dinesh Kumar and Dr Tom Milligan, decided to dissolve their partnership. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

A statement on the Practice One website said: “From 1 April 2022 Bridlington based Practice Drs Reddy and Nunn will take over the day-to-day running of Practice One to ensure there are enough doctors available to see and treat patients and guarantee the continuation of all services.

“NHS England and the CCG are looking to establish longer term future arrangements for the practice which will be announced to patients in due course. Current telephone lines and online systems remain in place so please continue to contact the practice in your usual way.”

A briefing to stakeholders and MPs said: “NHS England and NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group is pleased to announce the ‘caretaker’ arrangement to take over the operations of running the practice.

“We will be working with the practices in Bridlington and NHS England to secure a longer-term solution with the aim of bringing stability to the town.

“We do not expect any impact on service provision as both partners will continue to see and treat patients.”

Bridlington Health Forum, speaking about the changes, said: “We appreciate the efforts of local practices to provide medical care for Bridlington at a time of national crisis within general practice and is sorry to learn that the two GP partners of Practice One have decided to dissolve their partnership agreement.

“We understand that Practice Three has agreed to take on the caretaking role of running Practice One for a 12-month period. We welcome the fact that arrangements have been made to protect the patients and staff of Practice One but recognise this adds to the workload of Practice Three GPs.

“Looking ahead, the recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals to Bridlington is of paramount importance.