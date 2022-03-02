Meadowfield Lodge care home rated ‘good’ following inspection by CQC inspectors

Meadowfield Lodge, on Meadowfield Road, was judged by the inspectors as ‘good’ overall and received ‘good’ ratings over safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and the question of being well-led.

Meadowfield Lodge, on Meadowfield Road, was judged by the inspectors as ‘good’ overall and received ‘good’ ratings over safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and the question of being well-led.

The inspection took place on Wednesday, February 9 with the report published on Saturday, February 26.

The CQC report said: “Meadowfied Lodge is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care to 19 people aged 65 and over at the time of the inspection. The service can support up to 24 people.

“We found the following examples of good practice:

“Staff had a separate entrance to allow them to change clothing, don PPE and take covid tests prior to walking through the service. This also reduced the flow of people at the front entrance.

“People were supported to have visitors and alternative arrangements were available to support people to maintain contact with their family in the event of an outbreak.

“Staff were vaccinated and took part in regular testing for Covid-19. We were assured that the provider was promoting safety through the layout and hygiene practices of the premises.”

Meanwhile, the Regent Hotel care home, on North Marine Drive, ‘requires improvement’ according to a CQC inspection report on its overall performance.

The inspectors visited the venue on Thursday, November 4 last year with the report published on Saturday, February 26.

The CQC report found that safety and leadership ‘requires improvement’, while its effectiveness, care and responsiveness was rated as ‘good’.

The summary said: “Risks to people’s wellbeing and safety had not been appropriately assessed or monitored.”