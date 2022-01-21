Mental health help available across the East Riding via NHS scheme

The Help Us, Help You scheme encourages anyone experiencing feelings of anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns to seek support through NHS Talking Therapies services.

The Help Us, Help You scheme encourages anyone experiencing feelings of anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns to seek support through NHS Talking Therapies services, also known as Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT).

In the East Riding, the local IAPT service is called the East Riding Emotional Wellbeing Service.

It works in partnership with other therapy providers such as Relate, House of Light and IESO (type-talk online therapy), to offer free NHS services for adults aged 16 or over, who live in the local area and are experiencing common mental health problems.

The Help Us, Help You campaign aims to increase the public’s awareness of local mental health services, to ensure they feel supported when they need it most.

Sheryl Horton, team manager at East Riding Emotional Wellbeing Service (IAPT), Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Throughout a person’s life they may encounter some form of mental health problem, whether that be worry, anxiety or depression, and it’s important to note that these problems can then start having a greater impact on daily living when ignored.

“We want people in the East Riding to know that support is out there, and that services such as ours can help them through these times.

“We know talking isn’t always easy, and that opening up can feel overwhelming, but with the right help and support you can put yourself first and get back on track. Help Us, Help You today by contacting a member of our friendly team.”

People can learn more about the East Riding Emotional Wellbeing Service and how it might be able to support them at www.humberews.co.uk.