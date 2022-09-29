More people die of preventable diseases in South Bridlington than anywhere else in the East Riding

An East Riding Council report shows Bridlington South had an overall mortality rate of 144.3 compared to the English baseline of 100, the highest in the area. Photo submitted

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council report shows Bridlington South had an overall mortality rate of 144.3 compared to the English baseline of 100, the highest in the area.

Bridlington South also had the highest rate of hospital admissions for emergencies including heart attacks and strokes, as well as alcohol-related conditions.

The report to the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board comes as councillors heard updates on its Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA).

The JSNA includes health data across a range of measures for each East Riding ward which helps officials plan services and work to prevent illnesses.

The report to the Board also stated the ongoing cost of living crisis would worsen conditions for those in the unhealthiest areas, hitting low income areas the hardest.

Figures in the report showed Bridlington South scored highest in the East Riding on the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD), 46.4 compared to 18.7 in the north of the town.

The IMD grades areas based on measures including the quality of health services, housing and education, with the East Riding scoring 15.6 and England 21.7.

Bridlington South has the highest rates of children and older people in poverty, fuel poverty, overcrowding in housing and unemployment in the East Riding.

It also had the highest rate of emergency hospital admissions for intentional self-harm, 207.5 from 2016 to 2021, more than double the national standardised admission ratio.

Bridlington South had the highest percentage of people with a limiting long-term illness or disability, 28.6 per cent compared to the East Riding’s 19.1 and England’s 17.6.

The area had the lowest life expectancy for both men and women, 73.6 and 80.4 respectively.

Men lived to an average of 80 and women to 83.2 in the East Riding, according to the report’s figures from the Office for Health and Improvements and Disparities.

Elsewhere, Goole North had the highest cancer mortality rate, scoring 123.6, while North Holderness came top for rates of people with the illness with 111.6.

Hessle’s 146.1 rate for deaths from strokes was the highest in the East Riding.

Goole South came top for the number of emergency hospital admissions for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), scoring 196.2.

COPD refers to a group of breathing conditions linked to smoking and long term exposure to dust, fumes and pollution.

Beverley’s Minster and Woodmansey ward had the highest ratio of admissions for hip fractures for people aged 65 and over, 135.6.

South East Holderness was the only ward which had mortality rate scores worse than England’s for every condition.

Willeby and Kirk Ella had the lowest rates of emergency hospital admissions for adults in the East Riding, scoring 63.

It was followed by Beverley Rural with 63.1 and Dale and South Hunsley, both with 65.4.

Minster and Woodmansey has the lowest cancer rates, 88.5, the only ward in the East Riding with with one better than England’s.