More than 60 people attend Bridlington Health Forum’s latest meeting at Crown Buildings

Bridlington Health Forum held its latest meeting at the Crown Buildings. Photo submitted

The meeting was very well supported by more than 60 concerned local residents.

Forum members explained how they are engaging with all NHS organisations responsible for the delivery of healthcare services in our local area and urging the need to protect, restore, improve, and modernise them.

Presenters at the event shared the difficulties which children with mental health issues face in getting help and support in the Bridlington area. The forum also encouraged everyone to join the patient participation group at their local GP’s Practice.

A spokesman for the health forun said: “Many residents provided feedback on their own first-hand experiences of failing local healthcare at the meeting, with some truly heart-breaking examples being shared.

“Common concerns included difficulty trying to get to distant hospital appointments, return-home journeys following distant emergency treatment, and the need to recruit more professional healthcare staff locally.

“Details of how to contact key healthcare decision-makers were provided so that all residents can voice their concerns about the poor (and the positive) experiences they have had.

“Following last month’s powerful Health and Care Conference at the Spa, health forum members will meet with the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Director and the Chair of York and Scarborough Hospitals Trust to press home demands for improved local NHS care.

“Many of the people at the meeting had seen this advertised on the Bridlington Health Forum’s Facebook page which now has over 1,200 members at www.facebook.com/groups/390944516160502.

“If you are concerned over local healthcare and are interested in restoring and improving the services we all deserve, then please join our Facebook group or ask to join Bridlington Health Forum by mailing [email protected]