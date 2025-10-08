The screenings will take place during the King Street Market on Wednesday, November 26.

A special mouth cancer screening day is set to take place during a Bridlington King Street Market in November.

The event is taking place with the support of City Health Dental, the Mouth Cancer Foundation, and the City Health Care Partnership as part of a major awareness raising initiative.

Mouth cancer can affect anyone and people who drink alcohol or smoke/chew tobacco are at a higher risk.

However, most people recover from mouth cancer if it is diagnosed early.

Mouth Cancer Action Month highlights the benefits of screening, which ultimately could save a person’s life.

During the King Street Market on Wednesday, November 26, between 10am and 3.30pm, people will also be able to get free advice regarding healthy choices from local health and wellbeing services, as well as free support to stop smoking.

A Bridlington Market statement, via Facebook, said: “This is such a valuable project we are bringing to King Street Market – free mouth cancer screening.

“It’s such a valuable project and inspired by our town’s ambassador Reece Holland – this is just so important.

“Any health organisations that want to come along, we will offer you a free spot on the market.

“We will also be offering fruit on the day, sponsored by Bridlington Market and Hewitts Fruit Stall. An apple a day!

“Please come down and support the event as this is a first for us.”

The Mouth Cancer Foundation added: “As it is the Mouth Cancer Foundation’s 20th Anniversary this year, we are teaming up with 20 Dental Organisations from around the UK, who are willing to commit some time to a mouth cancer screening session during November, which is Mouth Cancer Action Month. This is an awareness raising initiative.

“Every year, hundreds of dental practices choose the Mouth Cancer Foundation as their charity of the year and raise thousands of pounds to help support head and neck cancer patients and their families.”

Visit www.mouthcancerfoundation.org to find out more about the Mouth Cancer Foundation.