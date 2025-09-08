New bistro opens at Scarborough's Combe Hay Care Home
The latest addition is Smart’s Bistro, a stylish new social space within the home.
Julie Haley, CEO at Combe Hay, explained why introducing a café-style space is such an important step: “Combe Hay is all about enhancing the lives of our residents and making sure they have easy access to the pleasures they enjoy.
"Smart’s is a warm, inviting place where residents can enjoy a barista-style cappuccino or espresso without leaving the home.
"It also provides a lovely spot for family members and friends to relax together over a cup of tea or light meal.”
Combe Hay is a charity with a mission to provide affordable, high-quality residential care for older people in Scarborough.
Julie added: “It’s a wonderful place, and we’d love to welcome members of the community to come along and see for themselves.”
The launch of the new bistro was celebrated with a light-hearted event featuring staff from Combe Hay taking part in a fancy dress race, held as part of the North Yorkshire and York Care Provider Olympics 2025.
This regional competition runs throughout July and August and is designed to support and engage care providers and those in their care.
The Combe Hay team drew plenty of laughter and smiles from residents and colleagues alike as they raced in inflatable costumes, including a shark,
two dinosaurs, and a fairy.
Combe Hay offers personalised residential care, including a safe home for loved ones with moderate dementia.
Set in four acres of beautifully landscaped gardens the home has everything to make residents comfortable and feel at home including a choice of en-suite rooms and apartments, a resident Occupational Therapist and a programme of activities including regular days out.
The home is regularly inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is committed to the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF).
Smart’s Bistro is open Monday to Friday, from 1pm to 4pm for residents, friends and their families.
The venue offers ample free parking and is fully accessible for wheelchair users.