New ‘DadPad’ app launched to support new and dads-to-be across the East Riding

The app provides dads with the knowledge and practical skills in order to give their baby the best start in life, look after themselves and support their partner.

It is an easy-to-use, freely downloadable resource for new dads and dads-to-be in the East Riding, Hull, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire areas.

Packed with relevant information, as well as details on local support groups and service providers, it aims to provide new fathers with guidance on how to develop the mindset, confidence and practical skills needed to meet their babies’ physical and emotional needs.

The app was developed and piloted by the team at Inspire Cornwall CIC.

Julian Bose, director of Inspire Cornwall CIC, said: “The DadPad was created because babies don’t come with a set of instructions, and dads told us that there was important information that they wanted to be given on what to expect and how to care for their baby. We listened to what dads, their partners and health professionals asked for and combined it all in the DadPad.

“With technology playing such a big part in everyone’s lives today, developing an app to complement the existing DadPad seemed the obvious next step.

“This has opened up a world of possibilities in delivering new content and features and, crucially, getting updates and news out to the dads quickly and easily.

“We are delighted to have been given the chance to work with the teams at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust to be able to now launch this resource for dads and dads-to-be across the East Riding, Hull, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire areas.”