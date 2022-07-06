New drop-in sessions at Bridlington North Library to promote good brain health

The sessions are drop in centres to promote good brain health, offer information about indicators of memory issues, and advise on the next course of action. Photo submitted

Bridlington North Library is one of the venues holding these sessions.

They will be held on the last Thursday of the month on July 28, August 25, September 29, October 27 between 10am and 1pm.

The sessions are drop-in centres to promote good brain health, offer information about indicators of memory issues, and advise on the next course of action.