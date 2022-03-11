New figures show contrasting fortunes over A&E visits at NHS trusts

NHS England figures show 8,683 patients visited A&E at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in February. Photo: PA Images

That was a drop of 1% on the 8,788 visits recorded during January, but 12% more than the 7,782 patients seen in February 2021. The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 10,332 visits to A&E at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

In February:

50% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,288 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 15% of patients

Of those, 51 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Meanwhile, more patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 16,086 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in February.

That was a rise of 2% on the 15,735 visits recorded during January, and 48% more than the 10,842 patients seen in February 2021.

In February:

There were 379 booked appointments, up from 354 in January

72% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,540 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 10% of patients