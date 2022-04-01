New ‘Health and Wellbeing Connector Service’ launched by NHS Foundation Trust

The Health and Wellbeing Connector Service will be visible throughout the East Riding from April onwards, providing access to the support outlined above via one-to-one sessions in community venues, GP and home visits, and the option of telephone or telemedicine intervention when appropriate.

This includes the new Health and Wellbeing Connecter Service, as part of the wider Your Health Lifestyle and Prevention Services, which are on hand for local communities to seek support with regards to their health and wellbeing.

The service specialises in promoting healthier lifestyle habits, and positively impacts local residents by offering free support to help them on their own personal journeys.

Whether people are looking to move more, manage their weight, stop smoking or tackle isolation and loneliness, the dedicated team is available with guidance and support sessions that are tailored to an individual’s needs.

It is the team’s mission to work closely with the East Riding communities to help tackle these inequalities, overcome barriers, and empower greater belief in achieving their personal goals.

Areas the team focus on to do this includes:

○ Relationships

○ Welfare

○ Finances

○ Social care

○ Wellbeing and recovery

○ Emotional wellbeing

The services within YOUR health work together, focusing on reducing inequalities of access and place; promoting social inclusion, connection and prevention, that improves the mental and physical health and social connectivity of residents.

Ryan Nicholls, Team Leader at Your Health, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s a great achievement to be able to continue the work the service has now been delivering for the past four years, continuing the connections and partnerships established within our communities, as well as those with local groups and charities.

“We strive to tackle the inequalities residents commonly face in the East Riding, connecting them with locally placed services and facilities to improve their overall health and wellbeing.”