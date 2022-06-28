New integrated care board to replace CCGs Clinical Commissioning Groups across the region

The new board will become a key part of the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, replacing Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) as the statutory organisation with responsibility for NHS functions and budgets.

The Health and Care Partnership is one of 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) across England.

A Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership spokesperson said: “We will work across a geographical area of more than 1,500 square miles and serve a population of 1.7 million people, all with different health and care needs.

“Our area includes the cities of Hull and York and the large rural areas across East Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

“The Health and Care Act 2022 sets out plans to now put ICSs on a statutory footing, empowering partners to work closer together to better join up health and care services, improve population health, reduce health inequalities, enhance productivity and value for money, and help support broader social and economic development. ICBs will be accountable for NHS spend and performance within each ICS.

“We have been working towards July 1 for some time now and much work has taken place to prepare for the establishment of the ICB.

“We have appointed a full executive team and two non-executive directors to be a part of the board, along with partner members who will cover Local Government, NHS Trusts and Foundation Trusts, and Primary Care.”

○ Visit humberandnorthyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/meetings-and-papers/ to find out more regarding the meeting.