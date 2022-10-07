New NHS figures show patient figures at each Bridlington GP surgery - find out more here

The new figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital and include trainee GP and locums. Phto: AdobeStock

The latest figures show Humber Primary Care at Manor House Surgery had 14,989 people on the books with the number of patients per GP at 3,066 at the end of August this year.

Practice 3 at the Medical Centre on Station Avenue recorded 10,206 patients equating to 2,363 patients for each GP, Wolds View Primary Care Centre at Bridlington Hospital was looking after 3,590 patients (1,887 per GP), Field House Surgery on Victoria Road had 6,218 people using its service (3,791 per GP) and Practice One at the Medical Centre had 6,150 patients (5,766 per GP).

On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country. But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients.

“There is no Government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands of each patient are different and can be affected by many factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice.