New partnership aims to reduce health inequalities affecting Scarborough’s population

New health partnership: Professor Garry Tew, York St John University (left) is pictured with staff from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Lisa Ballantine, Project Manager and Dr. Phil Dickinson Associate Medical Director and Clinical Lead for SHARC.

York St John University’s new Institute for Health and Care Improvement and the SeeCHANGE project are to support the development of research to benefit the health of the community of Scarborough and the surrounding area.

The new partnership, called Scarborough Coastal Health and Care Research Collaborative (SHARC) has been established to understand and reduce health inequalities affecting Scarborough’s population.

It is hoped the partnership will tackle a range of multiple long and short-term health and care priorities and improve outcomes for patients.

Staff from the Trust will work closely alongside academics from York St John University together with the coast’s social enterprise sector including charities and health organisations.

It will establish new networks of researchers, patients, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to support the research.

Speaking on the announcement of SHARC’s launch, Dr Phil Dickinson, Associate Medical Director at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Clinical Lead for SHARC, said: “Rural and coastal health inequalities are increasingly well known with a life expectancy gap increasing as you move east across North Yorkshire.

“SHARC offers the opportunity to better understand the causes for this and test interventions that may make a difference.

“As the partnership develops, we hope it will also offer local patients new opportunities to be involved in national and international research and clinical trials into new and emerging therapies.”

Lydia Harris, Head of Research and Development at the Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting new partnership that will deliver high-quality research specifically important to addressing coastal community health.”

The Trust’s Project Manager Lisa Ballantine said: “Connecting with our coastal communities who are the experts of their own personal health experiences will give us the opportunity to help tackle the complex issues that affect them.

“The benefit from a patient perspective includes access to new treatments although patients must have a willingness to contribute to the research effort to help test discoveries that can help others.”

The Trust has a long-standing relationship with York St John University and this collaboration is an expansion of the many projects the organisations have worked on together.

Professor Garry Tew, Director of York St John University’s Institute for Health and Care Improvement, and academic lead for SHARC said: “York St John University has a new cross-university research institute in health and social care – the Institute for Health and Care Improvement.

“The Institute’s vision is to improve the health and care of the communities we serve through high-quality collaborative research.

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with the Trust and to be helping to better address the health and care needs of Scarborough and other coastal communities through collaborative research.

“Through SHARC, we hope to increase the capacity and capability for research at Scarborough Hospital and in local communities.”