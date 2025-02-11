New scalp coolers for hospital chemotherapy day units

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity has helped to fund three new scalp cooling units to support cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Patients at York and Scarborough Hospitals now have access to additional scalp cooling units, which help reduce hair loss, a common and often distressing side effect of chemotherapy. As cancer diagnoses rise, demand for scalp cooling continues to grow.

With three additional units now in place, costing £75,000, the charity hopes to further increase the number of units available. The Friends of York Hospital assisted with the purchase of the York scalp coolers by contributing £34,000.

Scalp cooling works by lowering the temperature of the scalp before, during, and after chemotherapy, helping to protect hair follicles and minimise hair loss.

Scarborough Hospital staff with the new scalp coolers.

Local mum Hayley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three months ago, described the scalp coolers as a way of maintaining ‘normality’ while receiving treatment.

“Your hair is such a big part of your identity. When I was told the coolers could help me keep my hair, I was willing to give it a try. I had heard the cyclist Sir Chris Hoy had used one when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“I would like to thank both charities for the coolers and all the people who have giving their time to raise money to allow me to use them.”

Alex Campbell, Chemotherapy Sister, Trust-wide, said the new coolers were much more efficient.

A patient with one of the new scalp coolers.

“Our staff had some great feedback from patients and hopefully we will be able to purchase more in the future. The prospect of hair loss can cause considerable anxiety. The opportunity to retain hair during treatment can offer people a chance to maintain a sense of privacy.”

Head of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, Rachel Brook, said they were proud to fund the scalp coolers.

“We are extremely grateful to Friends of York Hospitals for helping to fund the scalp coolers, which are making a tangible difference for chemotherapy patients. It’s wonderful to see all the fundraising efforts of all our fantastic supporters go towards equipment which helps cancer patients at a very difficult time.”

If you would like to donate to help provide additional scalp coolers, please visit York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity for full details: www.yshospitalscharity.org.