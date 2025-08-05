New staff health and wellbeing room officially opens at Bridlington Hospital

Lydia Larcum, Deputy Director of Workforce, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, officially opens the room at Bridlington Hospital. Also pictured L-R: Rachel Marson, Health and Wellbeing Lead, Alex Cowman, Head of Occupational Health and Staff Wellbeing and Charlene Sargeant, Operational Site Matron

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity has unveiled a brand-new Staff Health and Wellbeing Room at Bridlington Hospital with a dedicated space to recharge, reflect, and restore.

The room’s creation was funded by the charity, thanks to a grant provided by NHS Charities Together.

The room is the first of its kind across the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Bridlington Hospital.

Rachel Brook, Head of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said the room provides a quiet space for staff to relax, unwind, and de-stress.

“We are proud to provide this space for staff and would like to thank NHS Charities Together, whose grant support has made a significant difference,” she said.

Intended to support colleagues in managing the stresses of working in the demanding environment of a hospital setting, the Staff Health and Wellbeing Room is equipped with features that promote relaxation and reflection.

The calming space has comfortable seating, mood lighting, plants, and resources focused on emotional and mental wellbeing.

Ms Brook added: “With rising pressures across the NHS, this new space marks an important milestone in prioritising staff wellbeing and compassion within the workplace. It’s a powerful reminder that those who care for others deserve care too.”

Lydia Larcum, Deputy Director of Workforce, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, officially opened the room.

Charlene Sargeant, Operational Site Matron, who was the first colleague to use the room, shared her excitement: “It’s fantastic Bridlington is the flagship site for the first Staff Health and Wellbeing Room in the Trust.

“Thanks to all for making it happen.”

Future rooms are planned for York and Scarborough hospitals.