New ultrasound scanner will improve care for pregnant women in Scarborough

Clare Jordan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, with the new scanner in the EPAU at Scarborough Hospital

A new portable ultrasound scanner has been purchased for the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) at Scarborough Hospital.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the generous support of donors to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, the new EPAU portable scanner brings faster, more compassionate care to women experiencing early pregnancy and gynaecological issues.

The new advanced scanner enables the EPAU team to offer a streamlined one stop service, which allows pregnant women to receive their consultation, diagnosis and treatment care plan all in one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purchase of the mobile scanner by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity marks a significant improvement in patient care and clinical efficiency. The portable ultrasound machine can help colleagues on the unit detect a range of early pregnancy and gynaecological conditions, as it has 3D capability.

The scanner screens pregnant women for important conditions such as pre-eclampsia which can affect both mums and babies from an early stage of pregnancy.

It can detect complex foetal and uterine anomalies earlier, as well as rare ectopic pregnancies, aiding earlier diagnosis and management.

The scanner will also reduce the need for MRI scans for some patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Jordan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, shared her enthusiasm for the new equipment, which cost £33,000.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity to enhance the care we provide to patients here.

“For the first time, we are able to carry out 3D internal ultrasound scans, a significant step forward in helping us assess certain gynaecological conditions or complications of early pregnancy.

“This new technology is also enabling us to offer more timely and effective care, supporting women when they need us the most. We are already seeing the positive impact it is making for our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, all scan requests for early pregnancy diagnostics were routed through to the Radiology department.

The EPAU at Scarborough Hospital operates Monday to Friday, 52 weeks a year, and the new scanner will significantly enhance its ability to deliver faster high-quality care.

Rachel Brook, Head of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “Supporters of the charity can take pride in knowing their donations are directly improving patient care and clinical outcomes in their community.

“The welcome addition of this new cutting-edge technology to Scarborough Hospital provides reassurance and further enhances the care our NHS colleagues deliver.”