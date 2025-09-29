New VR-powered mindfulness therapy service
‘Tend VR’ is exclusive to Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s North Yorkshire Talking Therapies service and is the first in the country to offer the new innovative treatment.
The mindfulness-based cognitive therapy experience immerses patients in a range of peaceful virtual environments from leafy riversides and serene mountain lakesides to a cosy hillside villa.
Within these scenic settings, they engage in guided sessions and mindfulness practices including breathing techniques and relaxation exercises.
They will also hear sounds of flowing water and birdsong to add to the tranquilities and escapism of the experience.
Launched with support from the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), the treatment is available to those with mild to moderate depression and anxiety accessing support from NHS Talking Therapies.
Talking therapies can help with common mental health problems such as stress, anxiety and depression. It is open to anyone aged 17 or over and registered with a GP practice.
Poppy Danahay, a team manager at North Yorkshire Talking Therapies, said: “Patients will pick up a headset at their first appointment and take it home to follow an eight-week course, whereby they use the headset three times per week to immerse themselves in the VR-led mindfulness.
“The intervention is all held within the headset. Patients using this treatment will also have additional mindfulness practices through a companion app that prompts them to do between-session activities to support their mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.
“Although this is a new and innovative way to deliver the therapy, patients will still receive regular reviews to check on their progress.”