Lydia Larcum, deputy director of workforce at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, officially opens the new room.

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity has unveiled a brand-new staff health and wellbeing room at Bridlington Hospital – providing NHS colleagues with a dedicated space to recharge, reflect, and restore.

The room is the first of its kind across the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Bridlington Hospital.

Rachel Brook, head of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said the room provides a quiet space for staff to relax, unwind, and de-stress.

“We are proud to provide this space for staff and would like to thank NHS Charities Together, whose grant support has made a significant difference,” she said.

Intended to support colleagues in managing the stresses of working in the demanding environment of a hospital setting, the Staff Health and Wellbeing Room is equipped with features that promote relaxation and reflection.

The calming space has comfortable seating, mood lighting, plants, and resources focused on emotional and mental wellbeing.

Rachel added: “We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing the room together, and hope staff enjoy using the new wellbeing space. We are also looking forward to creating similar rooms in York and Scarborough hospitals.

“With rising pressures across the NHS, this new space marks an important milestone in prioritising staff wellbeing and compassion within the workplace. It’s a powerful reminder that those who care for others deserve care too.”

The room’s creation was funded by the charity, thanks to a grant provided by NHS Charities Together.