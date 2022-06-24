NHS chief executive Michele Moran gets on her bike to raise more than £6,000 for Health Stars charity

Michele Moran was joined on the virtual journey by staff from across the trust including nurses, pharmacists, estates, administration and patient experience colleagues. Photo submitted

The virtual route took the cyclists from Children and Young People’s Mental Health Unit, Inspire on Walker Street in Hull to Whitby Community Hospital.

Michele was joined on the journey by staff from across the trust including nurses, pharmacists, estates, administration and patient experience colleagues.

The trust provides a range of integrated health care services across Hull, the East Riding of Yorkshire, Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale.

The virtual ride, which took place at the trust’s Headquarters in Willerby, visited 10 of those services including eight Mental Health Inpatient Units before travelling to Malton Community Hospital and finally Whitby Community Hospital.

Michele Moran said: “This year’s CEO challenge was brilliant from start to finish.

“I can’t thank my colleagues enough for being there to support the event throughout the day, especially those who completed the cycle route alongside me and encouraged me to complete the journey.

“It was very challenging. As a non-cyclist who has never cycled more than 30 miles, the 84 miles were tough, but I am so pleased with the funds raised as they will really make a difference to our services.