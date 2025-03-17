Dr Anna Beaven, Yorkshire and Humber Dental Speciality Trainee in Dental Public Health.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has launched a new campaign aimed at improving dental health across the region.

Targeting parents of children aged seven and under, teenagers and young adults, the campaign seeks to encourage parents and carers to introduce healthy teeth habits from a young age and persuade younger adults on the importance of oral health and how to improve it.

Using primarily social media and music streaming platform Spotify, the campaign will runs for an initial four-week period.

Dr Anna Beaven, Yorkshire and Humber Dental Speciality Trainee in Dental Public Health, said: “We believe that empowering parents and young people with the right tools and knowledge can really help to develop good long lasting oral health hygiene habits.

"Simple measures like brushing twice a day, last thing at night and one other time during the day with fluoride toothpaste keeps teeth and gums healthy, helping to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

“Adopting good oral hygiene habits from a young age is very important, not just for a radiant smile, but for overall well-being.

“I would encourage parents and young adults to visit www.letsgetbetter.co.uk/smile where they can find a range of information and advice on how to look after their teeth.”

A local parent, Melissa Cooper, commented on the campaign, saying: "Toothbrushing is a really important part of my family’s routine – even if it does mean chasing my toddler round with a toothbrush!

"The Top Tips are helpful and reassuring. It can be hard to know which advice to follow that you find online, so this campaign will be great to get trusted advice and guidance about tooth brushing."