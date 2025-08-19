A new video has been produced to explain the various surveys the trust carries out. Image: Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust is currently running a major survey on people’s experiences of using mental health services.

During last year’s survey, the trust received 236 responses from adults aged 16 and over, who used the survey to share what is working well and what requires improvement.

Action plans were put in place to focus on lower scoring areas from 2024 results and internal surveys are used to gauge temperature around how patients, service users and carers feel about the care the trust provides.

A new video has been produced to explain the various surveys the trust carries out, bringing together teams, service users and clinicians from across the organisation to explain why it asks for feedback via NHS surveys, and showcase the work that takes place as a result. Watch the video at tinyurl.com/ysnuz75x.

A spokesperson said: “The survey is confidential, carried out by the Care Quality Commission and a dedicated Survey Coordination Centre at Picker. Individual responses are not shared with trust staff, so they will not see your answers.

“Participation in the survey will not affect care or treatment. The NHS Community Mental Health Survey has Section 251 (NHS Act 2006) approval to process contact details.

"The results will be published in the spring of 2026 and will be used to assess Community Mental Health Trusts in England. What is learned will enable the Trust to identify key priorities.”

For more information about the survey, please visit http://www.cqc.org.uk/cmhsurvey.