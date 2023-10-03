NHS urges people in Yorkshire and Humber to come forward for life-saving cancer checks

People in Yorkshire and Humber who have had a cough for three weeks or more are being encouraged to contact their GP practice and come forward for life-saving checks.

The Help Us, Help You campaign from NHS England uses TV, radio, online adverts and social media to increase knowledge of the key symptom of lung cancer. The ads feature people with a persistent cough and aim to encourage people experiencing this to contact their GP practice.

NHS data shows that more than 4,000 people in Yorkshire and Humber are diagnosed with lung cancer each year.

Dr Faisel Baig, the region’s Medical Director for Primary Care, said the newly launched campaign reminds people with a long-standing cough, and their loved ones, not to be complacent, and encourages them to get checked out.

“A cough is a common symptom for many things, but when you have a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks or more, it could be a sign of cancer,” said Dr Baig, who is a GP in North Lincolnshire.

“Whenever anyone notices anything unusual about their bodies that they’re worried could be cancer, it’s vital they take action by contacting their GP practice.

“It’s likely nothing to be too worried about, but – if it does turn out to be cancer – the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat. Remember, your NHS wants to see you.”

In addition to the symptom of a cough for three weeks or more, other symptoms of lung cancer include chest infections that keep coming back, coughing up blood, a long-standing cough that gets worse, an ache or pain when breathing or coughing, persistent breathlessness, persistent tiredness or lack of energy, loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.