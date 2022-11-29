News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire communities share 'profound' impact of Covid-19 pandemic

The profound impact of Covid-19 has been highlighted by communities in North Yorkshire to helpshape the planning for the threat of future pandemics and improve the general public’s health.

By Duncan Atkins
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 12:25pm

The latest Director of Public Health report, covering the period from April 2021 to March this year, includes voices of residents who have spoken of the impact of the pandemic and their wishes for the future.

Issues highlighted in the report include the effect of the pandemic on health, such as obesity and mental wellbeing, alongside longer-term impacts including Long Covid and the increased risk of chronic diseases following an infection of the virus.

The report also looks at how the pandemic has affected education and care settings, the local economy and tourism.

North Yorkshire County Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace.

North Yorkshire County Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace, said: “While the pandemic is not over, there are already many lessons we can learn from our collective response to Covid-19.

"These will strengthen our response to future health threats and help create a healthier society across North Yorkshire.

“It is important we don’t just try to put things back to the way they were in 2019 before the pandemic – we should take the opportunity to make them better.

“Over the last few years we have seen the benefits of fostering strong community spirit and championing close partnership working between organisations, including voluntary sector groups.

“We have also seen the value of key protection measures such as vaccination and good indoor air quality during the pandemic.”

