North Yorkshire health leaders urge more people to get vaccinated against measles as cases rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) jab, is delivered in two doses, the first given at 12 months, and the second at about three years and four months, before children start school.

However, around one in 10 children in our area remain at risk because they have not had both doses of the vaccine at aged five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that in the average reception class there will be three children who are not fully vaccinated.

Louise Wallace, Director of Public Health at North Yorkshire Council.

There are also concerns that rates of vaccination in York and North Yorkshire are significantly lower among gypsy and traveller communities, recent migrants and university students.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) – alarmed at the spread of measles in the Midlands, which has seen hundreds of cases – says further outbreaks of the disease will spread to other towns and cities unless there is urgent action to increase MMR vaccination uptake.

Louise Wallace, Director of Public Health at North Yorkshire Council, added: "Measles spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be a very unpleasant illness and, in some children, can be very serious, leading to hospitalisation and tragically even death in rare cases.

"People in certain at-risk groups including babies and young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity, are at increased risk of complications from measles."

More than 99 per cent of people who have two doses of the MMR vaccine will be protected against measles and rubella.

The vaccine also provides protection against mumps, which can be very painful with complications including inflammation of the ovaries and testicles, and in rare cases, the pancreas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Lewis, consultant in public health with the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: "While we would strongly urge parents to make arrangements for their child to be vaccinated, it’s worth emphasising the MMR vaccine isn’t just for children.

"It is important at any age, particularly if you have a weakened immune system or long-term health condition.