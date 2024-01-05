North Yorkshire NHS chief's call to use 111 service for health support

A local health chief is encouraging residents to get the help they need by using the NHS 111 service.

Highly trained advisors at NHS 111 will assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist.

Winter is the busiest period for the NHS, with increases in the number of people needing help across all services.

Across North Yorkshire, accident and emergency departments in the region’s hospitals have been extremely busy in the first few days of the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using services wisely can help to reduce pressure on the NHS and may help patients to be treated sooner than attending local hospital emergency departments, allowing medical staff to focus on treating those people who need it most.

In order for staff to prioritise care for those who are sickest and most vulnerable, the NHS is urging people to use NHS 111 via phone, the NHS App or online.

Highly trained advisors at NHS 111 will assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board's executive director of Clinical and professional, said: "NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way to get urgent help for a wide range of health problems from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Using the NHS 111 service could save you a trip to A&E. It is estimated that up to two-fifths of A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere.

"People should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

"But if you need urgent medical help and aren't sure where to go to get the help you need, use NHS 111."