North Yorkshire patients urged to get flu jabs following "significant" rise in cases across region

It comes as the latest data shows there were 5,500 patients in hospital with flu across the UK last week and more than 9,000 patients with Covid.

Eligible groups, such as the over 50s, pregnant women, health and social care workers and people with serious health conditions and their carers, are being encouraged to take up the offer of a free NHS flu vaccine as soon as possible.

For many people, flu is a very unpleasant illness that can knock even the most healthy of us off our feet.

People are being urged to get their flu jabs this winter.

For more vulnerable people, it can cause serious and life-threatening complications.

Sue Peckitt, Director of Nursing (North Yorkshire) for Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “Flu isn’t just a bad cold.

"While most people get better on their own with rest, keeping warm and drinking plenty of fluids, they’re still likely to experience a few days of unpleasant symptoms such as a high temperature, head and body aches, difficulty sleeping and exhaustion.

“This is not something people would want to experience, especially over winter.

“The best way to prevent against serious illness is to get vaccinated.”

Ways to reduce the risk of spreading flu

- Have the flu jab as soon as possible (available free to certain groups via the NHS

and for anyone – for a small fee – at their local pharmacy)

- wash your hands often with warm water and soap

- cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

- bin used tissues as quickly as possible

- try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities.

The vaccine is free for frontline NHS staff and care staff who are not offered it by their employer.

You can have an NHS flu vaccine at a pharmacy offering the service (if you’re aged 18 or over), some maternity services if you’re pregnant and sometimes, you may be offered a flu vaccine at a hospital appointment.

