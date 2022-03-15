Thursday March 17 is the national Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection which is being held to remember people using, and working in, care services who lost their lives because of Covid-19, those who are grieving loved ones or who are experiencing the impact of Long Covid.

As a mark of respect, the flag will be flown at half-mast at County Hall, Northallerton on that day.

It is also an opportunity to reflect on the huge contribution that people working in social care - whether in home care, residential and nursing homes, community teams, hospital discharge, reablement, mental health or prevention - have made through each stage of the pandemic.

Sharon Moss, one of North Yorkshire’s registered care home managers, shares precious time with a resident during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Webb, North Yorkshire County Council’s Corporate Director for Health and Adult Services, said: “This day gives people the much needed opportunity to reflect on what has happened over the last two years, remembering those who have been lost to the illness, the impact on those left grieving and the enormous efforts made by very many people to keep communities safe.

“When we clapped for the carers during the first lockdown, this was about so many more people than the NHS and social care was absolutely at the heart of that.”

In North Yorkshire, more than 1,300 people have died as a result of coronavirus and many more have endured serious illness and its consequences.

More than 400 people have died in care homes.

Front line workers and volunteers across the county have shown bravery, stamina and dedication in adapting to the constraints of the pandemic and continuing to give their very best over an extended period.

Rachel Bowes, Assistant Director for Adult Social Care, said: “We are acutely aware of those whose lives have been changed because of the longer lasting effects from the infection and the debilitating impact it has had.”

Within the authority, teams of staff have been encouraged to discuss their experiences and challenges faced, while also looking to the future.