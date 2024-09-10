Patients and staff from Scarborough's Cross Lane hospital record second song to raise funds

Staff, volunteers and patients from Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough have written and recorded a second song based on their experiences of mental health.

Last year the group, called Our Time Creatives, wrote their debut song Our Time through a series of activity sessions that explored lyrics, music and poetry.

After hearing the song, Jayne Shipley, from Space to Be in Scarborough Museum and Art Gallery, asked the group to run a song writing session as part of the Sound Project.

The group included staff and current patients at Cross Lane Hospital, run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, members of the community, and led by local musician and activity coordinator Candi Godbold.

We Remember - recording session

They wrote We Remember, a song about experiencing the challenges of mental health.

Candi said: “Jayne loved the first song we did so much, she asked me to come in and make another.

“The song is like a long stormy night or struggling in the desert. We remember the beauty of things and the harmony we experience in life during the good times.

“Once again, the proceeds will go towards the hospital and funding more creative activities and projects.

Lucy McGuire at the recording session

“During my time working and volunteering at Cross Lane Hospital I have witnessed the benefits of these creative projects, as not only confidence building but as a large part of mental health recovery.

“The best feeling for me has been seeing someone who wasn't well at all at the start, coming through it all and being well again. Seeing a smile on their face, looking stronger and more resilient.”

We Remember was recorded at Beckview Studios in Scarborough and is available to download now.

“I believe music, group singing and creating something together can not only help boost confidence, but encourages people to express thoughts and feelings through exploration of music,” Candi continued.

Song cover

“Music has helped me so much, particularly song writing and making music with others.”

Lucy McGuire, activity coordinator at Cross Lane Hospital, who also sang on the track, said: "It was another fantastic session at Beckview – the team are so accommodating and made everyone's experience very special. It was a larger group this time and everyone contributed in some way. These really have been special sessions that have made a difference.”