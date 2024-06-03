Patients poised to benefit from free gym memberships
Leading operator Everyone Active, which runs six local leisure centres in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, will primarily support patients at Pindar Leisure Centre.
The patients referred will be those affected by issues around finance and transport, as well as other relevant challenges which stop them being active.
The 35-station gym at Pindar Leisure Centre boasts state-of the-art cardio and resistance equipment, as well as a sizeable core and stretch area.
In addition to Pindar, Scarborough Sports Village’s 60-station gym will also be available in certain cases and patients will receive expert instructor guidance at both sites throughout their membership.
Launched this week, the scheme is funded by £9,700 from Cash for Causes, a North Yorkshire Council initiative which benefits projects in the Eastfield ward.
As part of the scheme, Everyone Active will deliver free ESCAPE-pain courses and Good Boost classes at the surgery. These sessions will also be open to other surgery users, if numbers allow.
ESCAPE-pain supports people living with chronic hip and knee pain, or non-specific lower back pain. Meanwhile, Good Boost uses electronic tablets or AI technology to help people with joint issues and wider long-term health conditions to exercise.
Everyone Active’s activity and wellbeing manager, Martin Russell, said: “We are really excited to be able to help the local community get active, no matter what challenges they face, and are proud to be a part of this scheme.
“Regardless of their age, interests or state of health, we want to assist everyone to exercise and improve their physical and mental health and well-being.”