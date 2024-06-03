Patients poised to benefit from free gym memberships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No fewer than 60 patients from Eastfield Medical Centre in Eastfield, Scarborough are to benefit from free six-month gym memberships following the launch of a new scheme.

Leading operator Everyone Active, which runs six local leisure centres in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, will primarily support patients at Pindar Leisure Centre.

The patients referred will be those affected by issues around finance and transport, as well as other relevant challenges which stop them being active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-station gym at Pindar Leisure Centre boasts state-of the-art cardio and resistance equipment, as well as a sizeable core and stretch area.

Surgery staff and Cash for Causes funders with Everyone Active's Martin Russell, second from right

In addition to Pindar, Scarborough Sports Village’s 60-station gym will also be available in certain cases and patients will receive expert instructor guidance at both sites throughout their membership.

Launched this week, the scheme is funded by £9,700 from Cash for Causes, a North Yorkshire Council initiative which benefits projects in the Eastfield ward.

As part of the scheme, Everyone Active will deliver free ESCAPE-pain courses and Good Boost classes at the surgery. These sessions will also be open to other surgery users, if numbers allow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESCAPE-pain supports people living with chronic hip and knee pain, or non-specific lower back pain. Meanwhile, Good Boost uses electronic tablets or AI technology to help people with joint issues and wider long-term health conditions to exercise.

Everyone Active’s activity and wellbeing manager, Martin Russell, said: “We are really excited to be able to help the local community get active, no matter what challenges they face, and are proud to be a part of this scheme.