People in Scarborough encouraged to register their decision to give the Gift of Life this Organ Donation Week

The organ donation team

In Yorkshire and the Humber 231 people benefited from a solid organ transplant in 2021/22.

When a family is approached, nine out of 10 families will agree to donation if they know their family member was on the Organ Donor Register and talked about their decision.

Even though the law around organ donation has now changed across England, Scotland and Wales, family members will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

This means it is still just as important as ever to register your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and ensure your friends and family know what you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rob Ferguson, Consultant in Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine and Clinical lead in Organ Donation, said: “Knowing what your relative wanted helps families support their decision around organ donation at what is often a difficult time.

“Last year in our Trust we were able to facilitate eleven organ donations meaning 25 people got a life saving transplantation. The Trust’s organ donation committee are keen to share their stories of organ donation to highlight the importance of people talking about it and registering a decision.

“Our organ donation team is here to support anyone in that position, and to mark Organ Donation Week we have created a short film to help people understand more about the process and the support offered in hospital to families in this position.

“We hope it will help people to see there is a positive side even in the darkest of times. Talking with loved ones about organ donation gives them the certainty they need to support an organ donation decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the organ donation team at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is supporting the campaign by sharing their specially produced animated film which carefully explains the organ donation process when people are in hospital.

Visit the Trust’s webpage to watch the film www.yorkhospitals.nhs.uk/our-services/organ-donation/.

The Trust is now asking people across the area to register their decision and tell their families they want to donate after their death to ensure they are able to give the gift of life.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We are grateful to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for its support during Organ Donation Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day across the UK there are thousands of patients and their families, waiting for that all important life-saving call.

"Yet, this is often only possible as a result of another family receiving some of the hardest news they might ever have to hear.

“With the increase in the number of people waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to register your organ donation decision and make it known to family and friends.

“We urge all family members of all ages to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to register and share your decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and register your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk and share your decision with your family.