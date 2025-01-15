Portakabins to increase space at Bridlington GP practice and create more appointments

Dr Priya Reddy

Six additional clinical rooms will soon be available at a GP practice in Bridlington – a move that will mean more appointments for patients.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drs Reddy and Nunn are taking delivery of two Portakabins at its surgery in Station Avenue.

Once fitted out, it will take the number of consulting rooms at the Practice to 42 (this includes seven rooms that the Practice occupies at Bridlington and District Hospital, which were previously occupied by Wolds View Surgery).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portakabins will also be used to deliver some services offered by the wider Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) which comprises Drs Reddy and Nunn and Humber Primary Care.

Dr Nicole Nunn, Lead GP at Drs Reddy and Nunn, said: "These purpose-built units will allow us to see more patients, provide additional services, and reduce waiting times.

"This expansion is a positive step forward for local healthcare, addressing the growing needs of our community and supporting better health outcomes."

The practice is advising people there may be some disruption while the Portakabins are being delivered on Tuesday (January 14), with restricted access for vehicles and car parking along Station Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is envisaged the new Portakabins will be fully ready for use towards the beginning of February.

Visit www.bridlingtonpcn.nhs.uk to find out more about the Primary Care Network.

The PCN consists of GP Practices and other NHS providers, health specialists, hospitals, mental health specialists, voluntary services, community organisations, social care and pharmacies.