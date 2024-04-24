Positive signs of recovery in Humber and North Yorkshire's health system, says the Integrated Care Board

Seven out of 10 people presenting to urgent and emergency care were seen in under four hours, despite hospital A&Es being significantly busier than last year

All parts of the NHS have been under sustained pressure following the global pandemic, with demand for care and treatment in many parts of the health service far exceeding pre-Covid levels.

However, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) says there are signs the system is starting to recover.

In the past 12 months the ICB has:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reduced the number of people waiting more than 65 weeks for a planned operation to 330, from a high of almost 4,000 in March 2023.

Carried out 12 per cent more operations compared with 2019/20 – well above the national target.

Delivered 600,000 more primary care appointments than in the previous year.

Seen seven out of 10 people presenting to urgent and emergency care in under four hours, despite hospital A&Es being significantly busier than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reduced the numbers of patients waiting more than 62 days to start cancer treatment from the date a GP refers a patient for diagnosis, from 728 patients in April 2023 to 458 patients in March 2023.

Dramatically improved breast cancer screening rates and are on track to meet cancer diagnosis targets.

Delivered hundreds of thousands more appointments in general practice, with four in 10 of those "same day".

Met the target for learning disability Annual Health Checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improved access to children and young people's mental health services, with 3,000 more appointments in February 2024 compared to April the previous year.

Become one of the best systems in the country for managing the blood pressure of people with hypertension.

Reduced hospital staff vacancy rates and improved rates of registered nurses being recruited from overseas.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) Chief Operating Officer, Amanda Bloor, said: "The NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire is working incredibly hard to recover services and bring down waiting times for patients, despite enormous demand on services.