£4.7million investment at Bridlington Hospital could make it one of the most eco-friendly buildings on the East Coast

601 roof mounted solar panels could be placed at Bridlington Hospital. Photo from East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning portal

The £4.735 million grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and managed by Salix Finance, will support the site’s transition from fossil fuel such as gas, oil and coal heating to renewable technologies.

The scheme would see more than 1,500 solar panels fitted at the hospital and a state-of the-art heat pump fitted at the site.

A spokesperson said that the funding has the potential to make the site a shining example of sustainability, achieving close to zero carbon emissions by replacing a 20 year old boiler with an air source heat pump.

A planning proposal has been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning department.

The application, by York Teaching Hospital Facilities Management LLP, is for 601 roof mounted photovoltaic panels and 924 ground mounted photovoltaic panels.

A design and access statement said: “The new installation will consist of the photovoltaic panels being installed on nine roof sections of the hospital.

“The panels will be mounted flush against the existing roofs, with space behind for sufficient air flow.

“The external surfaces of the glass of the panels are supplied with a factory fitted anti-reflective coating providing anti-glint and anti-glare protection.

“The coating prevents the reflection of light from the surface of the panel, whilst also preventing the reflection of light from elements within the panel to an external source.”

To compliment this proposal an application for the installation of an air source heat pump (ASHP) and associated cabling to supplement the existing gas fired boiler plant has also been submitted.

The design and access statement said: “The ASHP will be installed to supplement the existing gas fired boiler plant. Two of the existing gas fired boilers will remain, and the system will be modified to allow integration of ASHPs.

“It is envisaged that the ASHPs will potentially generate up to 90% of the building’s total annual heat requirement, with 10% being generated by the existing gas fired boiler plant.

“The ASHP shall be installed at ground level, at the rear of the now redundant mortuary building.

“A new HV transformer will be required to supply the ASHP and associated equipment.

“This will be located within an existing external boiler house store, and a HV supply cable buried along the perimeter of the site from the main site HV DNO incomer.”

Jane Money, head of sustainability for York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which runs Bridlington Hospital, said: “This is fantastic news for Bridlington Hospital and the Trust.

“Our target is to deliver a net zero estate by 2040 on all our buildings and an 80% reduction by 2032.

“The project at Bridlington will meet the 2032 target.

“One boiler at the end of its life will be replaced with an air source heat pump and high efficiency motors will be installed, together with improved pipework insulation.

“In addition, solar panels will be provided to generate electricity which will help reduce our running costs.

“The new heat pump will help make the site an exemplar for carbon reduction, achieving close to carbon neutrality by 2040.”

Bridlington Health Forum welcomed the investment in the hospital buildings adding that more services are still needed at the site.