Public Health Forum Meeting at North Library Bridlington will discuss changes to GP services in town
A Public Health Forum Meeting will take place tonight (Tuesday, October 4) in North Library Bridlington at 7.15pm to discuss the impending changes to the GP services in Bridlington.
Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director of Bridlington’s Primary Care Network, and Mr Will Uglow, primary care lead for the Integrated Care Board’s East Riding ‘Place’, will be attending the meeting to provide residents with further information about the planned reorganisation of GP services in 2023.
The Board will be arranging a series of information roadshows for Bridlington patients over the next six months.
A proposal has been put forward to create two larger GP practices that can offer a wider range medical experts from the five that are currently operating.
The move is predicted to deliver greater provision of proactive, personalised, coordinated and more integrated health and social care for people in Bridlington.
The practices in Bridlington operating under under Alternative Provider Medical Services (aPMS) arrangements due to end on March 31 next year are Field House Surgery, Practice One and Wolds View.
The receiving practices operating under General Medical Services (GMS) or Personal Medical Services (PMS) arrangements are Humber Primary Care and Practice Three respectively.