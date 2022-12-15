Recruitment day to help Saint Cecilia's take on staff for Scarborough and Whitby care homes
A North Yorkshire care provider is taking action over nurses’ pay today - by holding a recruitment event to find new staff.
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is looking to recruit nurses to work at its nursing homes in Scarborough and Whitby.
Today (Thurs Dec 15) it is holding a recruitment day, from 10am to 2pm, at The Hideout café on Columbus Ravine in Scarborough to set out the package it offers new staff.
Staff from the care group will be getting the message across that a career in social care is a rewarding and fulfilling job.
Director Aaron Padgham said: “Our action today is to let people know that there are nursing careers within social care and that they can be very fulfilling and rewarding.
“We offer an attractive salary for nurses of £36,000 a year, a £2,023 welcome bonus, flexible hours, small teams, leadership and career progression opportunities and good autonomy in their role.
“Above all, our nurses make a real difference to our residents’ lives and can get to know them and support them and their families, which is really rewarding.
“We have many other job opportunities at Saint Cecilia’s and hope people will call in to The Hideout and learn a little more about working with us.”
Saint Cecilia’s has a nursing home, two care homes and a day care centre in Scarborough, a nursing home in Whitby and a care home in Pickering.
Earlier this year, Saint Cecilia’s took over Oakland nursing home, on White Point Road in Whitby, securing the care of its 13 residents and the jobs of its 25 staff.