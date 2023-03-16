Recruitment drive across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington to find care room hosts and help ease NHS pressure

At the end of January, 169 patients in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, were delayed discharge due to a shortage of alternative care provision.

But now an innovative idea by CareRooms.com in partnership with North Yorkshire Council aims to provide support outside a formal setting by calling on homeowners to open their doors and help relieve the backlog of NHS waiting lists.

The community initiative, which was successfully trialled in Selby last year, has led to a further two-year contract between CareRooms.com and the local authority.

Homeowners are being invited to open their doors to people just discharged from hospital to help relieve the backlog of NHS waiting lists.

This will provide more than 500 nights of care across the north of the county, from Richmondshire and Ryedale to Scarborough and Whitby.

Now CareRooms.com – a Cambridge-based company – is launching a recruitment drive across the north of the county to find 20 new Hosts who can offer short-term accommodation for people needing a homely environment after being discharged from hospital.

Potential Hosts will be vetted, interviewed and DBS checked.

CareRooms.com has stringent safeguarding measures in place and provides a comprehensive training and support package for Hosts, who will be paid £350 per week for the room.

Lizzie Gaudin, Chief Operating Officer at CareRooms.com, said: “Many people lose confidence after they’ve been ill, which is especially difficult if they have no support at home.

"Going back alone can be daunting.

"But a short stay with a host in their community can give them the boost they need to live more independently again.

“The service helps those who are not quite ready to go home upon leaving hospital, but do not need to go into a care home, due to low care needs.

"They may find it more beneficial to stay in an alternative care setting with support to build confidence and independence.

“What we are offering is a modern-day convalescence which can not only help the recovery and mental well-being of those leaving hospital but ease the burden on the NHS.

Hosts can work flexibly around their existing commitments but are asked to serve guests with three meals a day provided by CareRooms.com, drinks, chat to their guest and refresh and clean the room after each stay.

CareRooms.com works together with NHS discharge managers, doctors and nurses and can arrange additional care and support where needed – for example if the guest needs help with washing and dressing.

The latest tele-care and monitoring equipment is fitted into the guest’s room to ensure their vital signs are checked constantly and there is 24-hour a day video access to a GP service.

“We are delighted that North Yorkshire Council backed us when we launched the trial and, having seen it’s early success, are partnering with us again for the next two years,” she said.

"It is an alternative choice for the future of our health care at a time when our NHS is struggling with bed shortages and waiting lists.