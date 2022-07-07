Residents given the chance to air their views about leisure and physical activity in the East Riding

A new survey is a chance to say what residents think about the services and facilities which the council provides and which are generally available in local communities in the East Riding. Photo submitted

A new survey is a chance to say what residents think about the services and facilities which the council provides and which are generally available in local communities in the East Riding.

The questionnaire will only take five minutes to complete and will help the council plan future developments and services.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I hope that lots of East Riding residents will feel able to complete this survey, which will be really helpful to us as we shape the future of leisure facilities of many different kinds across the area.”

The survey can be completed here: https://tinyurl.com/EastRidingCommunitySurvey