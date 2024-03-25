Residents over 40 in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington invited to free blood pressure check

A new campaign to encourage people over the age of 40 to get a free blood pressure check at their local pharmacy is now underway. Photo:Adobestock

High blood pressure, or hypertension, rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if untreated, it increases the risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes and even serious kidney disease.

In East and North Yorkshire an estimated 145,000 people are thought to have undiagnosed hypertension.

The Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership's clinical lead for cardiovascular disease prevention, Dr James Crick, said: "Around one in four adults in the UK have high blood pressure, although many will not realise it.

"'Knowing your numbers' will identify any issues that could put you at greater risk of serious ill health; your GP practice will then work with you to bring down your blood pressure and advice on lifestyle changes to reduce your risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or serious kidney disease."

Dr Mark Wright, the health and care partnership's Chronic Kidney Disease clinical lead and Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Kidney Network, added: "One in 10 people have something wrong with their kidneys. They are at risk of developing high blood pressure.

"This is a big problem because high blood pressure makes your kidneys wear out – fast. Having a blood pressure check and sometimes a urine test can help pick up problems early and stop your kidneys failing."

There are almost 300 pharmacies in Humber and North Yorkshire offering free blood pressure checks to people aged 40 and over.