Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called out to lady with lower leg injury

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an injured lady yesterday afternoon.

The team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a woman who had sustained a lower leg injury on a public footpath in the vicinity of Hovingham Lodge at 1.30pm.

A spokesperson said: "After a brief search to find the lady we treated her injuries and carried her to the road for transfer to a waiting ambulance and transport to definitive medical care.

"Sixteen team members and two of our vehicles deployed for two and a half hours."