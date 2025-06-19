Scarborough and Whitby Saint Cecilia's care group opens doors for Care Home Open Week

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is excited to invite the community to Care Home Open Week, taking place until June 22.

This event aims to demystify life in care homes and highlight the positive role they play in society.

Alba Rose Care Home and Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home were the first to open their doors with a Wellness Wednesday, with Martin and the Music Man as well as coffee, cake and a chat with the teams.

On Friday June 20, Normanby House in Scarborough will host a Garden Tea Party from 2pm to 4pm, and Jubilee House in Whitby will hold a Meet & Music event from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Music at the Wellness Wednesday event at Alba Rose.

Mike Padgham, Executive Chair of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “We look forward to welcoming the community and showcasing the warm, caring environment we provide.”

For more information and updates, visit Saint Cecilia’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.